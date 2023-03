EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 5:52

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 28-30. Sunrise 6:08

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with Rain Moving in from the West After 3:00 pm. Highs 50-53. Winds E 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Periods of Rain (Thunder Possible), Ending by Daybreak. Lows 37-41.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain. Breezy with Highs 48-53. Winds NE/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart