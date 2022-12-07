EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Temps Falling into the Mid 40s.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest After 2:00.  Mild with Patchy Fog and Lows 40-47 (North to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:54
THURSDAY:  Rain Diminishing by After Noon, then Mostly Cloudy.  Highs 50-55.  Winds NE 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Mild with Lows 43-48.
FRIDAY:  Spotty Showers Early, then Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Mild with Highs 52-60 (Northeast to Southwest…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart