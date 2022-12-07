EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Temps Falling into the Mid 40s. Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest After 2:00. Mild with Patchy Fog and Lows 40-47 (North to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:54

THURSDAY: Rain Diminishing by After Noon, then Mostly Cloudy. Highs 50-55. Winds NE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Mild with Lows 43-48.

FRIDAY: Spotty Showers Early, then Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Mild with Highs 52-60 (Northeast to Southwest…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart