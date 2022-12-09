EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Some Fog Developing (Possibly Dense, Especially to the East-Northeast of Evansville). Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Fog (Possibly Dense). Lows 34-40 (Northwest to Southeast…36-37 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:55

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Light Rain Moving in during the Morning Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River, then Diminishing After Noon. Highs 46-52 (North to South…48-50 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/W 5

SAT NIGHT: Spotty Light Rain during the Evening then Some Clearing After Midnight. Lows 32-41 (North to South…35-36 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Gradual Clearing. Highs 50-55. Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart