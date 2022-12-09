EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Some Fog Developing (Possibly Dense, Especially to the East-Northeast of Evansville).  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Fog (Possibly Dense).  Lows 34-40 (Northwest to Southeast…36-37 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:55

SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Light Rain Moving in during the Morning Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River, then Diminishing After Noon.  Highs 46-52 (North to South…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/W 5

SAT NIGHT:  Spotty Light Rain during the Evening then Some Clearing After Midnight.  Lows 32-41 (North to South…35-36 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Highs 50-55.  Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart