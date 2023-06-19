EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Lows 66-69.  Sunrise 5:27

TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous Southeast of Evansville).  Breezy & Humid with Highs 79-89 (Southeast to Northwest…Around 84 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 10-20

TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Lows 63-67.

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous Southeast of Evansville).  Windy & Not too Warm with Highs 76-81.  Winds ENE 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart