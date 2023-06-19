EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Lows 66-69. Sunrise 5:27

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous Southeast of Evansville). Breezy & Humid with Highs 79-89 (Southeast to Northwest…Around 84 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Lows 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous Southeast of Evansville). Windy & Not too Warm with Highs 76-81. Winds ENE 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart