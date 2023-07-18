Flood WATCH for Western Kentucky until 10am Wednesday​​

EVENING: Some Clearing with a Few Spotty Showers. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (More Numerous Southwest of Evansville – Heavy Rain/Severe Storm Possible). Warm Lows of 70-72. Sunrise 5:42

WEDNESDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Humid with Highs 84-95 (North to Southwest…88-92 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SE 5-10

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 72-77.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Hot & Very Humid with Highs 90-93. Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart