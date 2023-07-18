Flood WATCH for Western Kentucky until 10am Wednesday​

EVENING:  Some Clearing with a Few Spotty Showers.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (More Numerous Southwest of Evansville – Heavy Rain/Severe Storm Possible).  Warm Lows of 70-72.  Sunrise 5:42

WEDNESDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Humid with Highs 84-95 (North to Southwest…88-92 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SE 5-10

WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 72-77.

THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 90-93.  Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart