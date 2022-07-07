Excessive Heat WARNING for Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Webster, & Union Counties (Heat ADVISORY for Ohio County) until 7pm Friday​​

EVENING: Some Clearing with a Few Showers Early Mainly Southeast of Evansville. Temps 75-80. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Late Mainly North of I-64. Warm with Lows 72-76. Sunrise 5:35

FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance ENE of Evansville). Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 85-99 (North to South…91-94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/W 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 68-72.

SATURDAY: Some Clearing from North to South with a Few Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Humid with Highs 81-85. Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart