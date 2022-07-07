Excessive Heat WARNING for Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Webster, & Union Counties (Heat ADVISORY for Ohio County) until 7pm Friday​
EVENING:  Some Clearing with a Few Showers Early Mainly Southeast of Evansville.  Temps 75-80.  Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Late Mainly North of I-64.  Warm with Lows 72-76.  Sunrise 5:35
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance ENE of Evansville).  Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 85-99 (North to South…91-94 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/W 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 68-72.
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing from North to South with a Few Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Humid with Highs 81-85.  Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart