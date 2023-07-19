EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers Mainly North of I-64 in Illinois.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Storms Moving in from the West (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Warm Lows of 71-73.  Sunrise 5:43

THURSDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Diminishing.  Very Humid with Highs 87-93 (87-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 64-69.

FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 79-89 (North to South…84-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart