EVENING: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers Mainly North of I-64 in Illinois. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Storms Moving in from the West (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Warm Lows of 71-73. Sunrise 5:43

THURSDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Diminishing. Very Humid with Highs 87-93 (87-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 5-15

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 64-69.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 79-89 (North to South…84-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart