EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Possible Mainly Across Western Kentucky).  Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 7:45
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers.  Mild with Lows 56-63 (North to South…60-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:48
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible East of US 41 thru Early Afternoon) then Diminishing Later in the Afternoon.  Breezy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 65-76 (Northwest to Southeast…68-72 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending.  Breezy with Lows 53-54.
SATURDAY:  Gradual Clearing from West to East.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-68.  Winds N/NE 10-20

