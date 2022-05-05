EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Possible Mainly Across Western Kentucky). Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 7:45

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers. Mild with Lows 56-63 (North to South…60-61 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:48

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible East of US 41 thru Early Afternoon) then Diminishing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 65-76 (Northwest to Southeast…68-72 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending. Breezy with Lows 53-54.

SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing from West to East. Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-68. Winds N/NE 10-20

