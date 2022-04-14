EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 7:25

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy Late. Lows 39-43. Sunrise 6:15

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Developing After Noon. Windy with Highs 65-71 (Northwest to Southeast…67-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing during the Evening, then Ending Overnight. Lows 41-46.

SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing. Breezy & Cool with Highs 60-65. Winds NNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart