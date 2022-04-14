EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 7:25
OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy Late. Lows 39-43. Sunrise 6:15
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Developing After Noon. Windy with Highs 65-71 (Northwest to Southeast…67-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing during the Evening, then Ending Overnight. Lows 41-46.
SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing. Breezy & Cool with Highs 60-65. Winds NNW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart