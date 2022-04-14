EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 7:25
OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy Late.  Lows 39-43.  Sunrise 6:15
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Developing After Noon.  Windy with Highs 65-71 (Northwest to Southeast…67-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing during the Evening, then Ending Overnight.  Lows 41-46.
SATURDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 60-65.  Winds NNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart