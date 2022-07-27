EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky – Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:04

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Ending. Warm with Lows 71-74. Sunrise 5:50

THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing Mainly After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Humid with Highs 84-89. Winds SSW 5-10

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 69-72.

FRIDAY: Some Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Across Western Kentucky during the Morning. Warm with Highs 83-88. Winds NNW 5-15

