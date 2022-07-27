EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky – Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:04
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Ending.  Warm with Lows 71-74.  Sunrise 5:50
THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing Mainly After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Humid with Highs 84-89.  Winds SSW 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 69-72.
FRIDAY:  Some Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Across Western Kentucky during the Morning.  Warm with Highs 83-88.  Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart