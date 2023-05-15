EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:54

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West (More Numerous Along & North of the Ohio River).  Mild with Lows 60-64.  Sunrise 5:39

TUESDAY:  Rain (Some Thunder) Increasing North of the Ohio River while Scattered Storms Develop South (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Southeast of the Evansville Metro Late Morning/Early Afternoon). Rain/Storms Ending Early in the Afternoon followed by Some Clearing.  Highs 70-81 (71-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/NW 5-15

TUE NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 51-56.

WEDNESDAY:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Highs 76-80.  Winds N/NE 5-15 

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart