EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:54

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West (More Numerous Along & North of the Ohio River). Mild with Lows 60-64. Sunrise 5:39

TUESDAY: Rain (Some Thunder) Increasing North of the Ohio River while Scattered Storms Develop South (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Southeast of the Evansville Metro Late Morning/Early Afternoon). Rain/Storms Ending Early in the Afternoon followed by Some Clearing. Highs 70-81 (71-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/NW 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 51-56.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Highs 76-80. Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart