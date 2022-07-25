Flood WATCH Overnight/Tuesday for the US 50 Corridor​
EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a  Few Showers Mainly North of I-64.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:06
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River.  Lows 65-72 (Northwest to Southeast…69-70 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:48
TUESDAY:  Showers/Storms (More Numerous Along & North of the Ohio River) Diminishing with Some Clearing After Noon.  Very Humid with Highs 81-89 (North to South…85-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After Midnight.  Very Warm with Lows 74-79.
WEDNESDAY:  Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing with Some Clearing.  Very Humid with Highs 84-92 (Northeast to Southwest…87-88 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart