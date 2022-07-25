Flood WATCH Overnight/Tuesday for the US 50 Corridor​​

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers Mainly North of I-64. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:06

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River. Lows 65-72 (Northwest to Southeast…69-70 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:48

TUESDAY: Showers/Storms (More Numerous Along & North of the Ohio River) Diminishing with Some Clearing After Noon. Very Humid with Highs 81-89 (North to South…85-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing After Midnight. Very Warm with Lows 74-79.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing with Some Clearing. Very Humid with Highs 84-92 (Northeast to Southwest…87-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart