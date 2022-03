EVENING: Clear. Cool with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 5:44

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Not too Cold with Lows 36-41. Sunrise 6:20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 63-68. Winds V 5-15

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 38-45 (North to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 51-60 (North to South…55-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 5-15

