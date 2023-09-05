EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky) Diminishing.  Temps 80-75.  Sunset 7:14

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing/Moving in from the West (Isolated Severe Storm Possible West of US 41).  Warm with Lows 71-73.  Sunrise 6:24 

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Ending in the Morning followed by a Few More Developing Later in the Afternoon Mainly South & East of Evansville (Isolated Severe Storm Possible East of US 231).  Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 84-91 (East to West…88-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 10-20

WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms Southeast of Evansville Ending Early.  Lows 59-63.

THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 77-82.  Winds W/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart