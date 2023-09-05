EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky) Diminishing. Temps 80-75. Sunset 7:14

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing/Moving in from the West (Isolated Severe Storm Possible West of US 41). Warm with Lows 71-73. Sunrise 6:24

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Ending in the Morning followed by a Few More Developing Later in the Afternoon Mainly South & East of Evansville (Isolated Severe Storm Possible East of US 231). Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 84-91 (East to West…88-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 10-20

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms Southeast of Evansville Ending Early. Lows 59-63.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 77-82. Winds W/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart