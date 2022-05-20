EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Winds Diminishing & Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:58
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers Late North & West of Evansville.  Warm with Lows 69-73.  Sunrise 5:35
SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Developing Later in the Afternoon.  Breezy, Very Warm, & Humid with Highs 82-93 (Northwest to Southeast…87-91 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Diminishing After Midnight.  Lows 54-64 (Northwest to Southeast…57-59 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Mainly in the Morning (Highest Chances South & East of Evansville).  Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-70.  Winds NNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart