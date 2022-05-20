EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Winds Diminishing & Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:58

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers Late North & West of Evansville. Warm with Lows 69-73. Sunrise 5:35

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Developing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy, Very Warm, & Humid with Highs 82-93 (Northwest to Southeast…87-91 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Diminishing After Midnight. Lows 54-64 (Northwest to Southeast…57-59 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Mainly in the Morning (Highest Chances South & East of Evansville). Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-70. Winds NNW 10-20

