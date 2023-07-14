Air Quality ALERT for Southwest Indiana 7am to Midnight Sunday due to Wildfire Smoke​

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Ending.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:13

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West Mainly after 3:00 (Isolated Severe Storm Possible over Southern Illinois).  Warm with Lows 70-73.  Sunrise 5:39

SATURDAY:  Scattered Showers/T’Showers Gradually Ending from West to East as Clouds Give Way to Some Sun.  Very Humid with Highs 83-91 (East to Southwest…85-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 5-15

SAT NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 66-70.

SUNDAY:  Partly Cloudy & Hazy.  Hot with Highs 90-96 (East to West…92-93 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/SW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart