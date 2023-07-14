Air Quality ALERT for Southwest Indiana 7am to Midnight Sunday due to Wildfire Smoke​​

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Ending. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:13

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West Mainly after 3:00 (Isolated Severe Storm Possible over Southern Illinois). Warm with Lows 70-73. Sunrise 5:39

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/T’Showers Gradually Ending from West to East as Clouds Give Way to Some Sun. Very Humid with Highs 83-91 (East to Southwest…85-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 66-70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hazy. Hot with Highs 90-96 (East to West…92-93 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/SW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart