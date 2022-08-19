EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:38
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 67-70.  Sunrise 6:10
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Humid with Highs 84-88.  Winds SSW 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing Late Evening/Overnight (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly North of I-64 in Southern Illinois).  Lows 67-71.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chances South & East of Evansville After Noon).  Humid with Highs 80-84.  Winds S/NW 5-15

