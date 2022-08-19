EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:38
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 67-70. Sunrise 6:10
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Humid with Highs 84-88. Winds SSW 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing Late Evening/Overnight (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly North of I-64 in Southern Illinois). Lows 67-71.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chances South & East of Evansville After Noon). Humid with Highs 80-84. Winds S/NW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart