EVENING:  Clear.  Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s.  Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Lows 68-73.  Sunrise 5:28
WEDNESDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds/Few Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Hot & Humid with Highs 92-98 (North to South…94-96 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-105).  Winds SW/NW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 65-68.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Pleasant with Highs 86-92 (North to South…88-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart