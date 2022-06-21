EVENING: Clear. Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 68-73. Sunrise 5:28

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds/Few Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Hot & Humid with Highs 92-98 (North to South…94-96 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-105). Winds SW/NW 5-15

WED NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 65-68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 86-92 (North to South…88-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart