EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:41

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing from West to East. Mild with Lows 59-64. Sunrise 6:42

WEDNESDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Highs 77-85 (Northeast to Southwest…81-82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) then Diminishing by Daybreak. Mild with Lows 62-65.

THURSDAY: Some Clearing with a Few Showers/Storms. Highs 78-84 (East to West…Around 82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart