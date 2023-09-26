EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:41

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing from West to East.  Mild with Lows 59-64.  Sunrise 6:42

WEDNESDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Highs 77-85 (Northeast to Southwest…81-82 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-10

WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) then Diminishing by Daybreak.  Mild with Lows 62-65.

THURSDAY:  Some Clearing with a Few Showers/Storms.  Highs 78-84 (East to West…Around 82 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart