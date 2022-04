EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 7:18

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 39-42. Sunrise 6:26

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers Developing After Noon. Windy & Chilly with Highs 54-57. Winds W 15-25

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Cold with Lows 35-39.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Snow Shower Possible in the Morning). Windy & Very Cold with Highs 47-48. Winds W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart