EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Breezy & Not too Cold with Near Steady Temps of 45-40. Sunset 5:24

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Breezy with a Few Showers Early. Lows 20-26 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 24 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:44

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Very Cold with a Few Flurries. Highs 29-33. Winds NW 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Clearing. Very Cold with Lows 14-17.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Very Cold with a Few Flurries (Best Chance North of I-64). Highs 27-36 (Northeast to Southwest…31-32 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart