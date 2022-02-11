EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Breezy & Not too Cold with Near Steady Temps of 45-40.  Sunset 5:24
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Breezy with a Few Showers Early.  Lows 20-26 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 24 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:44
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Very Cold with a Few Flurries.  Highs 29-33.  Winds NW 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Clearing.  Very Cold with Lows 14-17.
SUNDAY:  Increasing Clouds.  Very Cold with a Few Flurries (Best Chance North of I-64).  Highs 27-36 (Northeast to Southwest…31-32 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart