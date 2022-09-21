EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of the Ohio River).  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 6:49
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Warm with Lows 59-68 (Northeast to South…64-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:38
THURSDAY:  Some Clearing.  Breezy with Highs 72-80 (North to South…76-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Cool with Lows 46-49.
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Pleasant with Highs 66-75 (Northwest to South…71-72 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart