EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of the Ohio River). Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 6:49

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Warm with Lows 59-68 (Northeast to South…64-66 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:38

THURSDAY: Some Clearing. Breezy with Highs 72-80 (North to South…76-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 10-20

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 46-49.

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Pleasant with Highs 66-75 (Northwest to South…71-72 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart