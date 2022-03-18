EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Few Storms East Early) Diminishing.  Windy & Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:00
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 39-45 (Northwest to Southeast…43-45 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:55
SATURDAY:  Scattered Showers Ending from West to East.  Windy & Chilly with Some Clearing from West to East Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 45-54 (East to West…49-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 15-25
SAT NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 34-37.
SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Mild with Highs 63-67.  Winds W/S 5-15

