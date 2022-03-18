EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Few Storms East Early) Diminishing. Windy & Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:00

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 39-45 (Northwest to Southeast…43-45 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:55

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers Ending from West to East. Windy & Chilly with Some Clearing from West to East Later in the Afternoon. Highs 45-54 (East to West…49-51 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 15-25

SAT NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 34-37.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mild with Highs 63-67. Winds W/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart