Heat ADVISORY 11am to 8pm Friday​

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 64-70 (North to Southwest…67-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:31

FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance North After Noon).  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 93-102 (Northeast to Southwest…96-98 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110). Winds V 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance After Midnight).  Warm with Lows 72-76.

SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun along with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance Late Afternoon).  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 93-97 (Heat Index 100-105).  Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart