Heat ADVISORY 11am to 8pm Friday​​

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers. Lows 64-70 (North to Southwest…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:31

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance North After Noon). Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 93-102 (Northeast to Southwest…96-98 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110). Winds V 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance After Midnight). Warm with Lows 72-76.

SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun along with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance Late Afternoon). Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 93-97 (Heat Index 100-105). Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart