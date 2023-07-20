EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving into Areas Mainly North of I-64. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT: Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance East of US 41) Ending with Some Fog Developing Across Western Kentucky. Lows 64-72 (Northeast to South…Around 67 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:44

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds followed by Some Clearing Later in the Afternoon. Highs 78-88 (Northwest to Southeast…84-85 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Clearing. Mild with Lows 62-68 (Around 63 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 82-87. Winds NNW 5-10

