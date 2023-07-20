EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving into Areas Mainly North of I-64.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT:  Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance East of US 41) Ending with Some Fog Developing Across Western Kentucky.  Lows 64-72 (Northeast to South…Around 67 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:44

FRIDAY:  Increasing Clouds followed by Some Clearing Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 78-88 (Northwest to Southeast…84-85 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Clearing.  Mild with Lows 62-68 (Around 63 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 82-87.  Winds NNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart