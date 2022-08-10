EVENING: Some Clearing Along & North of the Ohio River with Scattered Showers Ending South. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:49

OVERNIGHT: Clearing Along & North of the Ohio River with Variable Clouds South. Lows 60-67 (Northwest to Southeast…64-65 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:02

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny (Some Clouds Early Across the South and then again Late Across the North). Highs 83-88. Winds NNE 5-10

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds during the Evening, then Clearing Overnight. Lows 62-65.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant with Highs 80-83. Winds NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart