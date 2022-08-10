EVENING:  Some Clearing Along & North of the Ohio River with Scattered Showers Ending South.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:49
OVERNIGHT:  Clearing Along & North of the Ohio River with Variable Clouds South.  Lows 60-67 (Northwest to Southeast…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:02
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny (Some Clouds Early Across the South and then again Late Across the North).  Highs 83-88.  Winds NNE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds during the Evening, then Clearing Overnight.  Lows 62-65.
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Pleasant with Highs 80-83.  Winds NE 5-15

