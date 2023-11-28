EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Very Cold with Temps Falling thru the 20s.  Sunset 4:32

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Cold with Lows 20-25 though Temps Rising towards Daybreak.  Sunrise 6:45

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Breezy with Highs 48-53.  Winds SW 10-20

WED NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 31-37 (East to West…34-35 in the Evansville Metro).  

THURSDAY:  Clouds Thickening with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West Mainly After Noon.  Windy & Mild with Highs 50-62 (Northwest to Southeast…57-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart