EVENING: Mainly Clear. Very Cold with Temps Falling thru the 20s. Sunset 4:32

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Cold with Lows 20-25 though Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 6:45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy with Highs 48-53. Winds SW 10-20

WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 31-37 (East to West…34-35 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Clouds Thickening with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West Mainly After Noon. Windy & Mild with Highs 50-62 (Northwest to Southeast…57-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart