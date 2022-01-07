Much warmer air & rain on the way…

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Frigid with Temps Falling thru the 10s.  Sunset 4:47
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Cold with Temps Rising thru the 10s.  Sunrise 7:06
SATURDAY:  Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers Late (Mainly North & West of Evansville).  Breezy with Late Day Highs of 42-44.  Winds E/S 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing.  Breezy & Cool with Near Steady Temps of 39-41.
SUNDAY:  Rain Ending, then Some Clearing After Noon.  Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 41-49 (Northwest to Southeast…43-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/N 15-25

