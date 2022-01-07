Much warmer air & rain on the way…

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Frigid with Temps Falling thru the 10s. Sunset 4:47
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Temps Rising thru the 10s. Sunrise 7:06
SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers Late (Mainly North & West of Evansville). Breezy with Late Day Highs of 42-44. Winds E/S 10-20
SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing. Breezy & Cool with Near Steady Temps of 39-41.
SUNDAY: Rain Ending, then Some Clearing After Noon. Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 41-49 (Northwest to Southeast…43-44 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 15-25
