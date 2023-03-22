Flood WATCH for Most of the Tri-State (Except Hopkins & Muhlenberg Counties) from 10 pm Thursday thru 1 am Saturday​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle (Best Chance North of I-64). Breezy & Warm with Near Steady Temps of 55-60. Sunset 7:04

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle (Best Chance North of I-64). Breezy & Turning Warmer with Temps Rising into the 60s. Sunrise 6:49

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing Mainly After Noon North of the Ohio River. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 71-80 (Northeast to Southeast…3-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 20-30

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Along & North of the Ohio River…Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Southern Illinois). Breezy & Mild with Lows 43-56 (Northwest to Southeast…50-52 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Heavy Rain at Times…Severe Storm Possible Later in the Afternoon/Evening Mainly in Western Kentucky). Breezy with Highs 50-69 (Northwest to South…62-67 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart