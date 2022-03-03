EVENING: Clearing. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 5:46

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 30-36 (Northeast to Southwest…33-34 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:18

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Cool with Highs 55-66 (Northeast to Southwest…60-62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Mild with Lows 46-54 (Northeast to Southwest…50-51 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Windy & Very Warm with Highs 72-73. Winds S 20-30

