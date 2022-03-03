EVENING:  Clearing.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 5:46
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 30-36 (Northeast to Southwest…33-34 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:18
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Cool with Highs 55-66 (Northeast to Southwest…60-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Mild with Lows 46-54 (Northeast to Southwest…50-51 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Windy & Very Warm with Highs 72-73.  Winds S 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart