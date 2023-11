OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Very Cold with Near Record Lows of 25-28 (Evansville Record: 25 – 1993). Sunrise 7:16

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Very Cold with Near Record Cold Highs of 46-47 (Evansville Record: 45 – 2006). Winds NW/SW 5-10

WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds After Midnight. Very Cold with Lows 27-31.

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Chilly with Highs 53-57. Winds S 10-20

