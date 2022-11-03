Wind ADVISORY for Southern Illinois Midnight to 7am Saturday​
EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Mild with Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 5:49
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Lows 53-58.  Sunrise 7:19
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy with Near-Record Highs of 77-79 (Evansville Record: 82 – 1987).  Winds S/SE 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West after 3am.  Warm & Turning Very Windy with Lows 57-67 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 59 in the Evansville Metro).  
SATURDAY:  Showers Diminishing then Ending from West to East followed by Some Clearing Later in the Afternoon.  Very Windy & Warm with Winds Diminishing After Noon.   Highs 63-70 (Northeast to Southwest…67-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart