Wind ADVISORY for Southern Illinois Midnight to 7am Saturday​​

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 5:49

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Lows 53-58. Sunrise 7:19

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy with Near-Record Highs of 77-79 (Evansville Record: 82 – 1987). Winds S/SE 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West after 3am. Warm & Turning Very Windy with Lows 57-67 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 59 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Showers Diminishing then Ending from West to East followed by Some Clearing Later in the Afternoon. Very Windy & Warm with Winds Diminishing After Noon. Highs 63-70 (Northeast to Southwest…67-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart