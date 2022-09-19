EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 6:52
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.  Very Warm with Lows 67-71.  Sunrise 6:36
TUESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Hot & Humid with Near Record Highs of 89-96 (Northeast to Southwest…93-95 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 95 – 1940).  Winds E/S 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Lows 67-72.
WEDNESDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon along with Isolated Showers towards Sunset.  Breezy & Hot with Highs 90-97 (Northeast to Southwest…93-95 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 10-20

