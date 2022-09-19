EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 6:52

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Very Warm with Lows 67-71. Sunrise 6:36

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid with Near Record Highs of 89-96 (Northeast to Southwest…93-95 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 95 – 1940). Winds E/S 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Lows 67-72.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon along with Isolated Showers towards Sunset. Breezy & Hot with Highs 90-97 (Northeast to Southwest…93-95 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 10-20

