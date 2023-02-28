EVENING: Clear. Warm with Temps Falling into/thru the 50s. Sunset 5:42

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 46-50. Sunrise 6:22

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Later in the Afternoon (More Numerous South & East of Evansville). Windy & Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 70-76 (Northwest to South…Around 73 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 74 – 2006). Winds S/W 15-25

WED NIGHT: Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending from Northwest to Southeast, then Some Clearing. Mild with Lows 42-52 (Northwest to Southeast…46-48 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the Southwest Late. Mild with Highs 58-63. Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart