EVENING:  Clear.  Warm with Temps Falling into/thru the 50s.  Sunset 5:42

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Lows 46-50.  Sunrise 6:22

WEDNESDAY:  Increasing Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Later in the Afternoon (More Numerous South & East of Evansville). Windy & Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 70-76 (Northwest to South…Around 73 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 74 – 2006).  Winds S/W 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending from Northwest to Southeast, then Some Clearing.  Mild with Lows 42-52 (Northwest to Southeast…46-48 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the Southwest Late.  Mild with Highs 58-63.  Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart