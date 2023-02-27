EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Winds Diminishing with Warm Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 5:41

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Lows 40-46 (Northwest to South…43-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:24

TUESDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Not too Chilly with Highs 58-65 (North to South…61-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/E 5-10

TUE NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Lows 47-49.

WEDNESDAY:  Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers Later in the Afternoon (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Windy & Very Warm with Highs 66-73 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 72 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart