EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Winds Diminishing with Warm Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 5:41

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Lows 40-46 (Northwest to South…43-44 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:24

TUESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Not too Chilly with Highs 58-65 (North to South…61-62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/E 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 47-49.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers Later in the Afternoon (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Windy & Very Warm with Highs 66-73 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 72 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart