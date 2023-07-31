EVENING:  Variable Clouds (More Clouds West of US 41).  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:01

OVERNIGHT:  Clearing.  Mild Lows of 60-64.  Sunrise 5:53

TUESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 84-91 (East to Northwest…87-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/E 5-10

TUE NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds with Scattered Showers Moving in towards Daybreak Mainly West of US 41).  Lows 60-69 ( East to West…66-67 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY:  Scattered Showers (More Numerous West of US 41 with Thunder Possible) Ending with Some Clearing After Noon.  Mild with Highs 77-87 (South to Northeast…78-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart