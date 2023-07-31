EVENING: Variable Clouds (More Clouds West of US 41). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:01

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Mild Lows of 60-64. Sunrise 5:53

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 84-91 (East to Northwest…87-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/E 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with Scattered Showers Moving in towards Daybreak Mainly West of US 41). Lows 60-69 ( East to West…66-67 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers (More Numerous West of US 41 with Thunder Possible) Ending with Some Clearing After Noon. Mild with Highs 77-87 (South to Northeast…78-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10

