EVENING: Some Clearing. Temps Falling into the Mid-Upper 30s. Sunset 4:45

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing (More Clouds Northeast of Evansville). Lows 28-30. Sunrise 7:07

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 42-45. Winds W/S 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight. Not too Cold with Lows 30-35.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain, Diminishing After Noon. Highs 47-51. Winds E/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart