EVENING: Clear. Very Cold with Temps Falling into the 10s. Sunset 5:15

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Cold with Lows 15-18, but Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 6:52

SATURDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Increasing Mid-High Clouds. Windy with Highs 45-48. Winds SSW 15-25

SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 35-38.

SUNDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 49-53. Winds S/SW 15-25

