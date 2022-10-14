EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 6:14

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Lows 40-50 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:59

SATURDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Highs 63-73 (Northeast to South…67-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WNW 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 42-49 (Northeast to South…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds South where a Few Showers are Possible). Highs 69-75 (Northwest to Southeast…72-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart