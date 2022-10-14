EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 6:14
OVERNIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 40-50 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:59
SATURDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds Late.  Highs 63-73 (Northeast to South…67-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WNW 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 42-49 (Northeast to South…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds South where a Few Showers are Possible).  Highs 69-75 (Northwest to Southeast…72-74 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 5-15

