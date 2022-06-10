EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville).  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 8:12
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 60-65.  Sunrise 5:27
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers Developing.  Highs 81-86.  Winds SE/S 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 67-71.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Storms Possible (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 87-95 (East to West…91-92 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart