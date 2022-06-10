EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:12

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 60-65. Sunrise 5:27

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers Developing. Highs 81-86. Winds SE/S 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 67-71.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Storms Possible (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 87-95 (East to West…91-92 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart