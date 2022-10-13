Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) Noon to 7pm Friday​​

EVENING: Clearing. Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 6:15

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 37-43 (Northeast to Southwest…40-41 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:58

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Very Windy with Highs 70-76 (Northwest to South…73-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 20-30

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 39-52 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds South/More Sun North). Highs 64-73 (Northeast to Southwest…67-70 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart