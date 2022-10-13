Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) Noon to 7pm Friday​
EVENING:  Clearing.  Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 6:15
OVERNIGHT:  Clear.  Chilly with Lows 37-43 (Northeast to Southwest…40-41 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:58
FRIDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds Late.  Very Windy with Highs 70-76 (Northwest to South…73-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 20-30
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Lows 39-52 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds South/More Sun North).  Highs 64-73 (Northeast to Southwest…67-70 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart