Nice Start to February, then Winter Returns

Winter Storm WATCH (except Muhlenberg County) Wednesday Night thru Thursday Night​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 5:12
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Not too Cold.  Temps Rising thru the 30s.  Sunset 6:55
TUESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 54-60 (Northeast to Southwest…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/S 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Developing, Mainly After Midnight.  Mild with Lows 34-46 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with Rain.  Breezy & Turning Colder with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 42-55 (Northwest to Southeast…48-52 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

