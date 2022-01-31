Nice Start to February, then Winter Returns

Winter Storm WATCH (except Muhlenberg County) Wednesday Night thru Thursday Night
EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 5:12
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Not too Cold. Temps Rising thru the 30s. Sunset 6:55
TUESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Breezy & Cool with Highs 54-60 (Northeast to Southwest…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 10-20
TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Developing, Mainly After Midnight. Mild with Lows 34-46 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain. Breezy & Turning Colder with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 42-55 (Northwest to Southeast…48-52 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart