EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:02

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 62-64. Sunrise 5:51

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing. Highs 80-85. Winds E/S 5

SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly After Midnight. Lows 64-68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm but Humid with Highs 77-81. Winds S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart