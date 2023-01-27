EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Not too Cold with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 5:07

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 31-35.  Sunrise 6:58

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy & Mild with Highs 50-54.  Winds S 10-20

SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing, then Increasing After Midnight.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 41-43.  

SUNDAY:  Cloudy with Rain (Heaviest Across Western Kentucky) Diminishing in the Morning, then Spotty Light Rain After Noon.  Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 41-52 (Northwest to Southeast…46-52 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Falling.  Winds S/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart