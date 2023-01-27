EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Not too Cold with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 5:07

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 31-35. Sunrise 6:58

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Mild with Highs 50-54. Winds S 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing, then Increasing After Midnight. Breezy & Mild with Lows 41-43.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain (Heaviest Across Western Kentucky) Diminishing in the Morning, then Spotty Light Rain After Noon. Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 41-52 (Northwest to Southeast…46-52 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Falling. Winds S/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart