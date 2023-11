SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs 55-60.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. A few isolated showers are possible, though most will stay dry. Warm with lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers increasing during the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely early, then tapering off by daybreak Tuesday. Lows in the upper 40s.