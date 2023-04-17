Frost ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana & Southeast Illinois from 2am to 8am Tuesday​

EVENING:  Clear.  Winds Diminishing with Chilly Temps Falling into/thru the 50s.  Sunset 7:28

OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Cold with Scattered Frost North of the Ohio River (Best Chance Northeast of Evansville).  Lows 36-43 (Northeast to Southwest…41-42 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:11

TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers Mainly North of I-64.  Highs 64-71 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 70 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15

TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 50-53.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Warm with Highs 79-81.  Winds S 15-25 

