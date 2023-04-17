Frost ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana & Southeast Illinois from 2am to 8am Tuesday​​

EVENING: Clear. Winds Diminishing with Chilly Temps Falling into/thru the 50s. Sunset 7:28

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Cold with Scattered Frost North of the Ohio River (Best Chance Northeast of Evansville). Lows 36-43 (Northeast to Southwest…41-42 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:11

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers Mainly North of I-64. Highs 64-71 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 70 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 50-53.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Warm with Highs 79-81. Winds S 15-25

