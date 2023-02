EVENING: Clearing. Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 5:31

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 22-24. Sunrise 6:37

SATURDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Increasing Clouds After Noon. Breezy with Highs 49-52. Winds SSW 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Not too Cold with Lows 32-37.

SUNDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Windy & Mild with Highs 56-58. Winds S/SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart