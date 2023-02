EVENING: Some Clearing. Winds Diminishing & Not too Cold with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 5:22

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Not too Cold with Lows 33-37. Sunrise 6:46

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy (Some Sun Early Mainly Across Western Kentucky & Late Mainly North of the Ohio River). Highs 43-46. Winds NW/N 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 24-27.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 46-49. Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart