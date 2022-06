EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Across Mainly Dubois & Perry Counties. Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Lows 67-71. Sunrise 5:28

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 87-92. Winds N 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 61-66.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Pleasant with Highs 88-93. Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart