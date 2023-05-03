EVENING:  Clear.  Chilly with Temps Falling into & thru the 50s.  Sunset 7:43

OVERNIGHT:  Clear.  Chilly with Lows 39-45 (Northeast to Northwest…Around 43 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:51

THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 71-74.  Winds SW 5-10

THU NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 48-54 (Northeast to Northwest…52-53 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest during the Morning then Diminishing After Noon.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 64-74 (66-67 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/E 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart