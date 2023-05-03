EVENING: Clear. Chilly with Temps Falling into & thru the 50s. Sunset 7:43

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 39-45 (Northeast to Northwest…Around 43 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:51

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 71-74. Winds SW 5-10

THU NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 48-54 (Northeast to Northwest…52-53 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest during the Morning then Diminishing After Noon. Breezy & Cool with Highs 64-74 (66-67 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/E 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart